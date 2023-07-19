Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 160,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 160,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,485,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 227,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 165,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

