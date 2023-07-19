RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $103.94 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $103.94 million and approximately $38,533.68 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $29,861.07 or 0.99729856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,479.92355217 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 30,054.35584001 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,770.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

