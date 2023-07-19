SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Shares Down 2%

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 76,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 670,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.92% and a negative net margin of 213.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.