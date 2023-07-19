Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
SAL stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 28,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
