Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 1,389,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,197,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,206,807 shares of company stock valued at $55,181,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13,691.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,525 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.