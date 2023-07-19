Sarah Sands Acquires 247 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sands bought 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($52.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875.06 ($12,911.95).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,089 ($53.46) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($40.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($59.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,030.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43.

A number of research firms have commented on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($62.76) to GBX 4,400 ($57.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($56.88) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.68) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($58.19) to GBX 4,580 ($59.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($60.81) to GBX 4,474 ($58.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,494.43 ($58.77).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

