Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 72 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

