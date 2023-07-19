Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 6.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

FNDF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 208,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

