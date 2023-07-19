Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 148,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,665. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

