Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

