Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Lowered by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,540 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 377,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

