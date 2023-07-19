Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 195,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,446. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

