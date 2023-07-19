Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Lowered to $71.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

