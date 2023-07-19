Semafo (TSE:SMF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares trading hands.
Semafo Trading Up 4.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07.
Semafo Company Profile
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
