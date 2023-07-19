Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.17

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNIRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 183 ($2.39) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78.

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

