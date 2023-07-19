Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 589,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 951,416 shares.The stock last traded at $66.19 and had previously closed at $65.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

