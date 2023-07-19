ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $607.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.65, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $612.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

