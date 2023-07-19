Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.82.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $502.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

