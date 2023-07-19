Sfmg LLC Buys 955 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

