Sfmg LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $289,896,000,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 233,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 136,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

