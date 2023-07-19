Sfmg LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

