Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

