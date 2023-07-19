Sfmg LLC Sells 8,825 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after purchasing an additional 217,239 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,394,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 241,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

IRT opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.27%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

