Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

ADSK opened at $217.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.95 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

