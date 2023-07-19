Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.