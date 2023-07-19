Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

