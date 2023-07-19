Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 46.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 72,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.34.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.