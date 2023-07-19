Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $441,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

