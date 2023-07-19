Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

NYSE TFC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

