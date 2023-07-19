Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 408,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

