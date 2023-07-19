Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $426,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA remained flat at $138.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 290,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,774. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

