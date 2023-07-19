Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 447,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 829,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

