Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Decreases By 21.4%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.

5N Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

