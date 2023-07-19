Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declines By 27.3%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIT traded down $9.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $249.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.49 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

