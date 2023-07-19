Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Declines By 29.6%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

