Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Decreases By 32.3%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

