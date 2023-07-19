Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Decreases By 32.3%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Price Performance
ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile
