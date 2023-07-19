Short Interest in Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Decreases By 30.7%

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Avantax stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 160,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,478. Avantax has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

