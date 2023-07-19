Short Interest in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Grows By 17.8%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 24.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,732,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,852,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.24. 605,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

