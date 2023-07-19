Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Drops By 22.5%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 230,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,102. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.