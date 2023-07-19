Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Increases By 25.3%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $620,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,827. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 71.44% and a negative return on equity of 143.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

