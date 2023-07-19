Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Grows By 33.3%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

BTOG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 42,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.