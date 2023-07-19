Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Declines By 16.3%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 9,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

