Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Increases By 12.4%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -63.72%.

Chimera Investment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

