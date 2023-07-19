Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 14.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Confluent Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $38.51.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.