Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 14.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.