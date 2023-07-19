Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 14.8%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.