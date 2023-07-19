Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Decreases By 14.5%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.
Diodes Price Performance
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. Diodes has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $97.45.
Insider Activity at Diodes
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 234.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 466,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 190,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.