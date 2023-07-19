Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Decreases By 14.5%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. Diodes has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 234.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 466,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 190,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.