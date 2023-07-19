Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Grows By 34.9%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE DLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
