Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Grows By 34.9%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

