Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 28.1%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 547.3 days.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Empire has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $31.13.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

