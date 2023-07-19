Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 28.1%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 547.3 days.
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Empire has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $31.13.
About Empire
