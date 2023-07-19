Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Drops By 18.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EEIQ remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Wednesday. 5,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,446. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

