Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Drops By 18.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
EEIQ remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Wednesday. 5,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,446. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EpicQuest Education Group International
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.