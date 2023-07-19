Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Increases By 18.5%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

