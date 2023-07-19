Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Increases By 33.0%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. 2,255,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,717. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.28.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

